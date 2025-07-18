Toronto in for warm, but not ‘oppressive’ weekend

After a week of air quality and heat warnings, the skies have cleared and the temperature has dropped for what should be a hot, but enjoyable, weekend.

“Most of us are able to breathe a big sigh of relief as the high heat and humidity of the last week has moved east, replaced by fresh, bight and clean air,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday.

“This new comfortable airmass will settle in for much of the weekend. It will still be warm. But it will not be oppressive,” Coulter added.

Toronto was under a heat warning since last Friday, as temperatures felt like the low 40s and high 30s at some points over the last several days. At the same time, the city saw an air quality warning as wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and the Prairies moved over the area.

All of those alerts from Environment Canada have since cleared and Friday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 25 C, about two degrees cooler than the average seasonal daytime high of 27.1 C.

The temperature will drop to 15 C tonight, but climb back up to a high of 28 C on Saturday, albeit with clouds, and a chance of showers and storms arriving by late evening.

Things will clear up early Sunday morning, when the city is expected to see a high of 27 C.

The balmy conditions will continue into next week before the heat makes a comeback on Wednesday, when the high will reach 30 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity, according to Coulter.