Toronto is opening its biggest new park in a generation this weekend. Here is a closer look

Biidaasige Park in Toronto is seen on July 18, 2025.

One of the biggest and most complex public parks in Toronto is set to open to the public on Saturday, and the project has been 18 years in the making.

Biidaasige Park, pronounced “bee-daw-si-geh,” means “sunlight shining toward us” in Anishinaabemowin and sprawls across 40 hectares of land–the largest park to open in Toronto in a generation–in the city’s redeveloped Port Lands, near Cherry Street.

Construction of the park started in 2017, and included the creation of a new mouth and kilometre-long extension of the Don River, a key part of $1.35 billion Port Lands flood protection project to protect the space from a regional storm or 100-year flood.

“We wanted people to be able to come back down here…because it was in a concrete box for the last 100 years and that was very unappealing, not a place you would want to go, not a place you would ever celebrate the river,” Christopher Glaisek, chief planning and design officer at Waterfront Toronto, told CP24 Friday morning at an unveiling ceremony.

Glaisek says wildlife has been slowing coming back to the space since the work started, including bald eagles, swans, and fish species he said the harbour hasn’t seen in 50 years, including bluegill and smallmouth bass.

While the park will open Saturday, construction is still ongoing on the manmade island, dubbed Ookwemin Minising, with the construction of 14,000 new homes for 25,000 people slated to begin next year as part of a $975-million investment from all three levels of government.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand for the park’s unveiling Friday and said the previous industrial space was “really dirty” and “terrible.”

“It was a pile of garbage, and here we are. Wow, yeah, it is just amazing…let us just be very grateful. Feel gratitude. Imagine the joy we are all going to have (here),” she said, adding that she actually kayaked to the site Friday.

With files from Joshua Freeman