TTC fare inspectors will have a new name and new look as of Sunday

The TTC has announced that their fare inspectors will instead be known as Provincial Offences Officers, starting on Sunday.

The rebrand is in response to the 2019 Toronto Auditor General’s report that suggested a stronger inspection presence would encourage people not to skip out on paying their fair fare. The Toronto Auditor General reported in 2019 that the TTC’s overall fare evasion rate was 5.4 per cent, losing $61 million in fares in 2018.

According to the TTC fare evasion has since more than doubled.

“As much as $140 million is lost to fare evasion every year”, according to the last TTC audit in 2023.

Provincial Offences Officers will continue to hand out fare evasion tickets, but now in a new uniform consisting of a grey shirt and vest. These tickets can range from $245 to $425.

The TTC receives funding from the federal, provincial, and municipal government but about 42 per cent of its budget comes from the fare box, which is significantly more than other Ontario public transit agencies.

“The TTC receives a significant City of Toronto operating subsidy but also relies heavily on fares to support its operations. This transition to Provincial Offences Officers is one of several initiatives that we have rolled out recently to encourage fare compliance,” TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali said in a press release. “We remind customers that when they choose not to pay their fare, it impacts our ability to increase service and keep fare prices low.”

The TTC’s 2025 budget kept fares frozen at 2023 rates and is taking steps to recoup lost revenue. Some of these steps include hiring more fare inspectors and introducing plain clothes fare inspectors.