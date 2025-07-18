York police break up fentanyl operation

York Regional Police arrested two suspects and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash, and a loaded firearm from a Toronto residence on Wednesday.

Police say they began an investigation in April after officers received reports of fentanyl trafficking across the GTA

Police say that officers eventually identified suspects involved in the production and trafficking of controlled substances following the months-long investigation.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence. The raid resulted in the seizure of a more than a kilogram of fentanyl, a quantity of methamphetamine, cash, a loaded firearm and ammunition, police say.

Dumar Monteith, 31, and Shakir Baptiste, 30, both of Toronto, were arrested.

Both suspects have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and various other offences, including three firearms charges.