40-year-old Brampton driver charged after allegedly fleeing single-vehicle crash

An OPP uniform is seen in this undated photo (CTV file photo).

Ontario Provincial Police say a Brampton man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge Ont.

Official say officers with the Bracebridge OPP detachment were called to Carlsmount Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the occupants fled the scene but were later located.

As a result, 40-year-old Shekhar Phogat, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with impaired operation and failure/refusal to “comply with demand (breath).”

None of the charges have been tested in court but police note he is scheduled to appear in Bracebridge on Aug. 19.

“Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads,” police wrote.

“If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1.”