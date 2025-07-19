‘Absolutely tragic’: 77-year-old man struck and killed on Hwy. 401 near Pearson Airport

Police investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a vehicle on highway 401 near Martin Grove Road on Saturday July 19, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A 77-year-old Mississauga man was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a passing vehicle while standing on Highway 401 eastbound near Pearson Airport, police say.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m., on eastbound 401 approaching Dixon Road, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

OPPP OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt speaks to CP24 following a fatal collision on Saturday July 19, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Officials say the man had exited his SUV after an earlier collision when he was struck, describing the incident as “absolutely tragic.”

Schmidt warns drivers never to leave their vehicles on major highways, even in the event of a crash.

The man, along with two others, were rushed to hospital, though the condition of the other two remain unknown at this time.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased in hospital a short time later. An absolute tragic outcome here this morning,” Schmidt said.

Major closures around Highway 401, 427

As of 7 a.m., Highway 401 eastbound remains closed at the Highway 427 transfer near Pearson Airport, Schmidt said.

“If you’re on the 401 eastbound, you’ll be forced onto Highway 427 north or south, or you can get off at Renforth Drive,” Schmidt explained.

“If you’re coming up Highway 427 north, you will not be able to get onto 401 eastbound. You’ll be forced west.”

CRASH Highway 401 at Martin Grove Road following a fatal collision on Saturday July 19, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Police say drivers should expect long delays and avoid the area.

In a news release, police say, “Eglinton Avenue to Dixon Road will be closed for several hours for the investigation.”

OPP urging drivers to stay in vehicles after crashes

Investigators from the OPP’s Collision Reconstruction Team remain on scene, speaking to witnesses and working to determine what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Schmidt stressed that exiting a vehicle on a live highway is dangerous, even after a crash.

“Standing outside a highway on a live lane, after a collision… unfortunately, just an absolutely tragic situation," he said.

“If you have a breakdown, if you have an issue with your vehicle, we don’t want to see people being pedestrians out on the highway.”

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to come forward and contact investigators.