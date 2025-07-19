Man in his 20s hospitalized after stabbing near Keele and Rotherham

Police tape is shown in Ontario, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Toronto’s Keele Street and Rotherham Avenue area early Saturday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the scene just after 1:25 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on any suspect information but police note the investigation remains ongoing.