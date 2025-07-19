Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted near Finch and Leslie

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in North York earlier this week.

Officials say officers responded to a call for a sexual assault near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street at around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Police allege the victim and suspect boarded the same bus before the woman exited. Investigators say the suspect followed her and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as having a thin build with a goatee. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, and a blue mask, and was carrying a navy backpack and a red water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.