Police seeking suspect after woman attacked by 2 ‘unleashed dogs’ near Kensington Market

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a woman was attacked on Thursday July 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are searching for a man after they say a woman was allegedly attacked by two unleashed dogs near Kensington Market earlier this month.

In a news release, officers say they responded to a call for an animal complaint near Huron Street and Baldwin Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on July 3.

Police allege the suspect was walking three dogs — two of them unleashed — when he became involved in a verbal argument with the victim.

Investigators say the two unleashed dogs then “charged” and “attacked” the woman.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, with an athletic build and long black hair worn in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black Converse shoes, and has tattoos on both arms, police said.

The dogs are described as two black and one brown, possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.