Rideshare driver charged after two women were sexually assaulted, police say

Toronto police say a rideshare driver has been charged after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in city’s west end earlier this week.

In a news release issued Saturday, officials say officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West area on Monday.

Police say two female passengers exited a rideshare vehicle at their destination when the driver followed them into a nearby building lobby.

“The driver sexually assaulted both victims and left the area in his vehicle," police wrote, adding that the vehicle is a purple Toyota Rav 4.

As a result of their investigation, police say on Wednesday 30-year-old Mohamed Abdulmalik Babiker, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

None of the charges have been tested in court but police say he is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 25.

Police say they are “concerned” that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.