Gunfire evidence found after reports of shots fired in North York

Toronto police say they located evidence of gunfire after responding to reports of a “firearm discharge” in North York late Sunday morning.

In a post to social media, police say the incident happened in the Leslie Street and Lawrence Avenue area at around 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As the investigation continues, Tremont Crescent remains closed between Lawrence Avenue and Gladwyn Road, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.