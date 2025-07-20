‘Japanese walking’: Does the TikTok trend live up to the hype?

“Japanese Walking” is garnering attention on social media for its well-known effects on endurance, cardiovascular health and fat loss.

TikTok users are rallying behind another trend – one that is not particularly new, but yields fat-loss and fitness results without requiring any fancy gear.

The long-practiced method, dubbed “Japanese Walking,” also known to many as interval walking training has been garnering attention on social media for its well-known effects on endurance, cardiovascular health and fat loss – all in under 30 minutes a day.

Interval walking is a simple technique that consists of a 3-by-3 cycle. Instead of walking at a consistent pace for 30 minutes, this cycle involves walking briskly for three minutes, followed by slow walking for another three minutes and repeating this method for 30 minutes.

Interval walking is also effective in reducing factors associated with lifestyle and metabolic diseases. It improves glycemic control for people with Type 2 diabetes and can help people with chronic diseases or obesity, according to an article published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism from Canadian Science Publishing.

This method was originally developed for the elderly in Japan in 2009, so they could exercise with minimal requirements, equipment and supervision and still be able to physically support themselves, according to the journal.

“Interval walking training is a feasible and effective training regimen for older, fragile individuals. It significantly enhances fitness, muscle strength and health markers,” the publication reads.

Brent Bishop, a fitness expert and co-founder of First Place Fuel, a nutrition supplement company based in Toronto, calls it an “effective” method.

“(For) somebody who is in their 60s, and those who are just starting out (and) are a little bit less fit,” Bishop explained in an interview with CTVNews.ca. “They can get their heart rate up decently by walking at a brisk pace.”

According to him, this exercise could end up increasing the heart rate up to nearly 80 per cent, which supports cardiovascular health.

“It is one of the most underrated forms of exercise,” he said. “A lot of people don’t do enough of it. There’s a lot of sitting, (and) less walking and moving.”

Even moderate amounts of exercise can increase blood flow to the brain, which in turn decreases the risk of dementia and increases cognitive performance and memory function, Bishop said.

“Walking can be done every single day, and it can be done quite safely without putting a lot of undue stress on the joints.”

Bishop points out that the trend is not saying anything experts weren’t already aware of. However, he says, the trend is real and has many health benefits, especially for middle- and older-aged people, or anyone with chronic illnesses or injuries.

Meanwhile, he stresses the importance of strength and weight training alongside cardiovascular exercises to reach the optimal level of fitness and weight management.

“Results are about consistency,” Bishop said. “It’s consistency over intensity and duration.”