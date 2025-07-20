Man in 70s dead, woman critically injured after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police and fire crews responding to a fire inside an apartment along Gerrard Street East on Sunday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say a man in his 70s has died and a woman is critically injured after an apartment fire in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

Police say crews responded shortly after midnight to the Gerrard Street East and the Glenside Avenue area.

Fire officials tell CP24 that their crews were met with “heavy smoke” on the fourth floor of the building, also confirming that one person was pronounced dead.

Paramedics say a woman, also in her 70s, was transported to hospital in critical condition, revealing to CP24 that a third patient was also treated for minor injuries.

EMS Toronto EMS responding to the scene of an apartment fire on Sunday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is attending to investigate the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.

Gerrard Street East was previously closed at Greenwood Avenue. However, shortly after 7 a.m. police confirm “all roads have been opened up.”

This is a developing news story, more details to come...