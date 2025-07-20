Patio fire at CNE grounds shuts down stretch of Dufferin Street

Toronto police and fire crews have responded to a patio fire at the CNE grounds late Sunday morning.

Emergency officials say the fire was reported near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road at around 10:30 a.m.

Toronto police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

As crews work at the scene, officials add that Dufferin Street is closed southbound between Springhurst Avenue and Alberta Circle.

Police are advising drivers to “use alternate routes.”

This is a developing news story, more details to come...