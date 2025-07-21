Hamilton celebrating hometown hero Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with rally and key to the city

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being honoured by Hamilton, his home town with a the key to the city and a rally in his name.

Hamilton is celebrating NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on August 7 with what its calling “Shai Rally Day.”

The Hamilton native and Oklahoma City Thunder star won an NBA championship in June on the heels of a season that also earned him a scoring title and an MVP award.

As a recognition of his accomplishments, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath will be the awarding Gilgeous-Alexander the key to the City of Hamilton. In a press release she said the honour was to show “how proud we are of his incredible accomplishments, and the way he continues to carry Hamilton with him on the global stage.” The ceremony and rally will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium.

City Manager Marnie Cluckie said in a statement that “Shai shows us what’s possible when you follow your passion and work tirelessly for your dreams.”

The only time a Hamilton mayor has awarded the key to the city was in 1998. That key was to WWE wrestler Steve Austin.

“Hamilton is the city where I grew up, and it shaped the most pivotal years of my life. It laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I’ve become.” Gilgeous-Alexander said in the release,

Following the rally there will be a Hamilton Tiger-Cats game against the BC Lions where Gilgeous-Alexander will “be honoured in a special tribute during the game”, according to the city.

Shai Rally Day will be a free event but the city does require that attendees get pre-registration tickets. Those tickets are now available.