Muskoka boating crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries, driver charged

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a boating crash involving a suspected impaired driver that left a swimmer with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday on Skeleton Lake in Muskoka.

Police say that a 22-year-old swimmer was struck by a boat while in the water.

Investigators say that nearby people on shore were able to retrieve the victim from the lake and first responders brought him to a nearby hospital. He was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police later located the operator of the boat who they suspected to be intoxicated.

The OPP charged 39-year-old Niagara Falls resident Richard Moore with four offences, including hit and run and operating his boat while inebriated.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Police say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.