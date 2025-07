A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham has died, York Regional Police say.

A 56-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning has now died, York Regional Police say.

The collision occurred near Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian who was struck during the incident was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but has since died of her injuries.

Roads are expected to be closed in the area for the remainder of the day, police said.