Toronto man identified as victim of drowning in Prince Edward County

A Toronto man has been identified as the victim of one of two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County this past weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to the OPP, officers with the Prince Edward County detachment were called to a resort on County Road 18 shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday for a reported drowning.

“When officers arrived, members of Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue, Hastings-Quinte Paramedics and civilians were attempting life-saving measures,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “The individual was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced deceased.”

He was subsequently identified as a 51-year-old man from Toronto.

On Sunday, shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to a location along County Road 11 for a water rescue in the area.

Police said it was reported that a group had been out in two canoes on East Lake when they decided to go swimming and could not get back into the canoes.

“One person made it to shore, and a bystander went out in his boat and pulled two other individuals from the water. The final person could not be located,” the news release read.

Police did not confirm the identity of the missing person.

Divers with the police service’s underwater search and recovery unit will continue their search of East Lake today, the OPP said.