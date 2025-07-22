‘Brutal home invasions’: Peel police to reveal results of ‘Project Night Train’

Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel police are expected to reveal today the results of an investigation linked to what they describe as “brutal” home invasions and jewelry store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators will announce the results of “Project Night Train” at 11 a.m. at a news conference attended by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Solicitor General of Ontario Michael Kerzner, and Deputy Mayor of Mississauga Matt Mahoney.

The announcement will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca and CP24.com, as well as on the CTV News and CP24 apps.