Hamilton armed robbery suspect no longer residing with surety as police appeal for info on whereabouts

By Chris Fox

Published

Marshall Murphy, 19, is shown in this handout photo. (Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton police say a man believed to be responsible for a rash of armed robberies in the city has fled from the residence of a surety and is no longer abiding by his court-ordered release conditions.

Police say 19-year-old Marshall Murphy was previously charged in connection with the armed robbery of a cannabis store in Hamilton on June 15. He is also believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Stoney Creek on March 4 and a robbery at a cannabis store on Hamilton Mountain on May 5.

In a news release, investigators say Murphy was supposed to be residing with a surety following his release from custody but has since fled and his current whereabouts are not known.

Police say a firearm used during one of the robberies has still not been recovered.

“Do not approach Murphy if you see him — call 911 immediately,” the release notes.

Murphy is believed to still be in the Hamilton area, police say.

He is described as white with a heavy build and several distinctive tattoos, including “MCMLV-MMXXI” on his left forearm, ‘Smile Now, Cry Later” with skulls and clown faces on his right forearm, a rose on his left hand and a cross on his right hand.

Hamilton police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.