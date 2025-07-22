Hamilton armed robbery suspect no longer residing with surety as police appeal for info on whereabouts

Hamilton police say a man believed to be responsible for a rash of armed robberies in the city has fled from the residence of a surety and is no longer abiding by his court-ordered release conditions.

Police say 19-year-old Marshall Murphy was previously charged in connection with the armed robbery of a cannabis store in Hamilton on June 15. He is also believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Stoney Creek on March 4 and a robbery at a cannabis store on Hamilton Mountain on May 5.

In a news release, investigators say Murphy was supposed to be residing with a surety following his release from custody but has since fled and his current whereabouts are not known.

Police say a firearm used during one of the robberies has still not been recovered.

“Do not approach Murphy if you see him — call 911 immediately,” the release notes.

Murphy is believed to still be in the Hamilton area, police say.

He is described as white with a heavy build and several distinctive tattoos, including “MCMLV-MMXXI” on his left forearm, ‘Smile Now, Cry Later” with skulls and clown faces on his right forearm, a rose on his left hand and a cross on his right hand.

Hamilton police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.