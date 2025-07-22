‘He will roll over us like a cement truck:’ Doug Ford says Canada must be prepared to match Trump’s 35 per cent tariff

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a new energy agreement with Alberta and Saskatchewan will ‘unlock the full potential of our economy.’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is once again calling for “dollar-for-dollar” retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline to reach a new free trade agreement or face higher levies.

Ford made the comment prior to a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers in Huntsville, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

Carney is expected to provide the premiers with an update on the ongoing free trade talks with the U.S. during the meeting.

The face-to-face gathering comes with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to impose a higher 35 per cent tariff on many Canadian goods as of Aug. 1.

Most Canadian goods not covered by an existing North American free trade pact currently face a 25 per cent tariff at the U.S. border that took effect earlier this year.

“If President Trump increases tariffs and this is my personal opinion, I don’t speak on behalf of COTF (Council of the Federation), we need to make sure we match tariff-by-tariff and dollar-for-dollar and hit him (Trump) back as hard as we possibly can,” Ford said. “There is one thing President Trump understands. It is strength. He doesn’t understand or appreciate weakness. He will roll over us like a cement roller if you show an ounce of weakness with the president in my opinion.”

Carney told reporters last week that it was unlikely that any new trade deal with the U.S. would allow for the complete removal of all tariffs.

Speaking alongside the prime minister on Tuesday, Ford said that Canada’s premiers were eager to hear from him about “the status of the negotiations.”

Ford said that while the premiers are all “hoping for the best,” they are also “prepared to do their part” to make sure Trump understands the importance of the trading relationship with Canada.

“When he (Trump) goes out there and says ‘I don’t need Canada’ well I guess he doesn’t need (Alberta) Premier (Danielle) Smith’s oil or (Saskatchewan) Premier (Scott) Moe’s potash or uranium or Ontario’s high-grade nickel,” Ford said. “These are just a fraction of the items where he needs us.”

During his remarks, Ford stressed that it was his “personal opinion” that Canada should increase tariffs on the United States should no trade deal be reached by Aug. 1 and the higher 35 per cent levy on many goods take effect.

He said that he is also committed to “onshoring everything we possibly can” in Ontario amid the trade uncertainty," arguing that Ontario needs to send “a strong message” that “we don’t have to take a back seat to anyone in the world and we sure the heck don’t need to take a back seat to President Trump.”

“I am speaking for Ontario. We need to start producing (steel) I-beams here in Ontario. Toronto and the GTA has more cranes in the sky in a slow construction period than the top 10 cities in the U.S. and what do those cranes do, they carry U.S. I-beams or rebar,” he said. “Before this happened I didn’t realize we don’t make rebar or I-beams here but we are going to start making I-beams.”