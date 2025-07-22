Hwy. 401 reopens in Scarborough following crash

The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough have reopened following a crash on July 22, 2025.

Highway 401 has reopened in Scarborough following a crash Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision had closed the westbound express lanes of the highway near Neilson Road.

Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle. Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, they said.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

In an update, the OPP said the highway’s express lanes have fully reopened as an investigation gets underway.