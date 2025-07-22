Peel police bust ‘violent’ crime groups allegedly linked to 17 home invasions, jewelry store robberies

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE2. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

Peel police have busted what they’re describing as two “violent” criminal groups allegedly linked to 17 home invasions and jewelry store robberies that left several victims with life-altering injuries.

Police announced the results of the probe, dubbed Project Night Train, on Tuesday and said the incidents include over 60 victims, nine of whom are children.

The investigation focused on a string of incidents that occurred between May and December of 2024.

In one incident, on Oct. 15, 2024, police said three suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home and shot a victim in the chest following an altercation. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later released.

In another incident a week later, police said two suspects followed victims into a home in Brampton, forced entry into the residence and demanded the keys to a luxury vehicle. One of the victims was beaten unconscious and the suspects then allegedly drove over them in the stolen vehicle, leaving them with life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive.

“Investigators determined the two incidents were connected, involving two criminal networks that used multiple, often interchangeable offenders, including several young persons,” police said in a statement.

Twelve arrests have been made so far, and one suspect, identified by police as 32-year-old Ali Mahdi, is wanted on a warrant.

Ali Mahdi An arrest warrant has also been issued for 32-year-old Ali Mahdi of Toronto. (Peel Regional Police)

Of the 12 suspects currently in custody, six individuals were minors at the time of alleged offences and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Five of the suspects were on bail at the time of their arrests and five have since been released.

They’re facing a total of 136 criminal offences, including attempted murder, robbery, firearms-related charges, possession of property obtained by crime, and other charges.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich spoke at Tuesday’s news conference and said that of the over $2 million worth of property allegedly stolen by the suspects, nearly half has been recovered.

The stolen items allegedly seized by police include a Mercedes G-Wagon, Lamborghini Urus, designer bags such as Louis Vuitton, as well as high-end jewelry.

“This type of activity doesn’t belong in Peel. It’s not accepted by our community, not accepted by our police service, and we will continue the battle against violent crime, particularly in the area of home invasions. It is entirely unacceptable,” Milinovich said.

Investigators released video of some of the incidents Tuesday, including what appears to be a robbery at a commercial plaza where the suspects used sledge hammers to gain entry.

Project Night Train Several robbery suspects are seen in a surveillance video breaking into what appears to be a store at a commercial plaza. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Region is the ‘worst’ place in Canada to commit a crime: Brampton mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was at Tuesday’s news conference and called Peel Region “probably the worst place to commit a crime in the country.”

“I hope the word’s getting out,” he said. “We were just here last week for Project Ghost, that this is a very inconvenient place to commit a crime.”

Last Tuesday, police announced that 13 alleged members of another “violent criminal network” had been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and car thefts that resulted in victims being stabbed and shot.

Police said at the time that a combined 197 criminal charges had been laid against the 13 members of the group.

“It’s not if you will be arrested and those responsible be found. It is when, because we have the best of the best in the Peel police,” Brown said.