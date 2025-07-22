Police release video of suspect in downtown Toronto sexual assault

A suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in a downtown Toronto bar is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect who allegedly followed a female into a washroom at a downtown bar last month before sexually assaulting her.

The incident took place at an establishment near King and Portland streets at around 2 a.m. on June 10.

Investigators say that the victim was at the bar with friends when the suspect first followed her into the washroom.

In the footage released by police on Tuesday, an individual is seen following behind the victim as they walked down a narrow hallway and through a doorway. The suspect then appears to say something before disappearing from the frame.

Police are urging anyone who may be able to help identify the individual to contact investigators.