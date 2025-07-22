Suspect sought after allegedly assaulting and pointing firearm at victim in North York

Police are search for the man in the photo in connection with a firearm, assault and threatening investigation. (TPS handout)

Toronto police are searching for a 51-year-old man who allegedly pointed a firearm at one person and stole their property during an argument in North York last week.

Police said they got an assault call in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on the afternoon of July 15.

Two people who were known to each other got into an argument during which one allegedly assaulted the other and made threats toward them.

The suspect is also accused of pointing a firearm at the victim and stealing their property.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Gavin Ingram Cheddie. He is wanted for assault, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and theft under $5,000.

Police described him as a Black male, standing five-foot-eight with a medium to heavy build and grey facial hair.

“The suspect may be in possession of a firearm. If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at416-808-3200or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) orwww.222tips.com.