Toronto dog attack suspect identified by police

Christian Iraheta-Sorto, 38, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with an alleged dog attack. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have identified a suspect in an investigation into a man who they say was walking a pair of unleashed dogs that allegedly attacked someone near Toronto’s Kensington Market earlier this month.

Investigators previously said officers were called to the area of Huron and Baldwin streets for an animal complaint on the afternoon of Thursday, July 3.

It’s alleged that the suspect was walking three dogs at the time and two of them were not on a leash. The suspect and the victim got into a “verbal argument” before the two unleashed dogs charged and attacked the victim, police said.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released images of the suspect on Saturday in an effort to identify him and described the two dogs as possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.

In an update on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Toronto resident Christian Iraheta-Sorto.

He’s wanted on a Criminal Code charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, as well as two counts each of dog unlawfully at large, dog bite a person, and fail to prevent dog from biting or attacking under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.