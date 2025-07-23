Attempted carjacking on Highway 401 leaves one injured

OPP are attempting to identify three suspects who used a blue Honda in an attempted carjacking. (Credit: Ontario Provincial Police)

Police are investigating a botched carjacking on Highway 401 last week in which a driver was assaulted.

In a post to X, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Taylor Konkle explained that the incident took place at around 9:10 p.m. on July 17 when a blue Honda civic rear ended a Porsche Panamera in the westbound lanes of the highway at Leslie Street.

Attempted Carjacking Investigation:#TorontoOPP is investigating an attempted carjacking incident that took place on July 17, 2025, at approx. 9:10 p.m. on #Hwy401 WB Collectors at Leslie St. #Toronto



According to police, the Porsche driver pulled over to right shoulder of the road and exited the car following the collision.

Investigators say that three suspects then got out of the Honda and one of them assaulted the Porsche driver. The victim retreated on foot and two of the suspects fled in the Honda.

The victim then returned to their vehicle while the third suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators say that the victim only suffered “minor injuries” in the incident.

Police report the third suspect as being last seen in “a grassy area near Sheppard Avenue.”

The OPP has identified the suspects as three men in their mid-teens to early 20s. The suspects were last seen wearing black hoodies and blue surgical masks. Police are requesting anyone with information to contact itsToronto OPP detachment.