Durham police arrest armed and barricaded suspect in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police have arrested a man in Whitby after he allegedly armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself inside a home over the weekend.

Durham police say that on July 20 at around 7:30 p.m. officers arrived on scene to find a man holed up inside a residence in the vicinity of Chestnut and Perry streets.

The suspect had been previously released on condition that he stay away from the homeowner and residence, police say.

At the time of the incident, police say he was wanted on “several other charges stemming from a previous unrelated incident.”

Investigators say that the 27-year-old man did eventually leave the residence and was arrested. Police have not reported any injuries.

Jordan Wheeler, of no fixed address, is charged with eight counts of failure to comply with probation orders.