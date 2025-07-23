Man wanted for allegedly removing GPS ankle monitor after release

28-year-old Husam Daher is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly failing to comply (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say allegedly removed his GPS ankle monitor in violation of court-ordered release conditions.

Investigators say the suspect was originally arrested on June 12 for assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say he was released with several conditions, including wearing a GPS monitoring device, which he allegedly removed before fleeing.

As a result, 28-year-old Husam Daher, of the United Kingdom, is now wanted on two new counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.