Major Line 1 and 2 closures along the TTC this weekend

Commuters wait to take the subway at Christie Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Anyone hoping to use the subway this weekend will need to plan ahead after the TTC announced closures along both Line 1 and 2.

In an alert, the TTC says there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations on Saturday and Sunday for planned station work.

Museum, Queen’s Park, St. Patrick and Osgoode stations will all be closed as a result.

ttc line 1 closures A map of the closures along Line 1 on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27. (TTC)

The TTC says shuttle buses will not be running as an alterative, and are instead recommending several surface and subway routes for riders to use.

One option is to take Line 2 to Bloor-Yonge station to connect to Line 1 to St. Andrew. Another is to take a 506 Carlton streetcar eastbound from Queen’s Park station to College station.

All other alternative routes are listed on the TTC’s website, and the transit commission says all stations listed are accessible with the exception of College.

Regular subway service will resume on Line 1 on Monday.

Line 2 closures

A major chunk of Line 2 will also be closed one day this weekend.

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Keele stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday until the end of service, at around 2 a.m., for planned work.

Runnymede and High Park stations will be closed as a result. All other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase or load PRESTO cards or tickets.

Extra Wheel-Trans buses will also operate for any customer requiring assistance, the TTC says, and riders with accessibility needs can also take the 149 Etobicoke-Bloor Accessibility Shuttle buses between Kipling and High Park stations.

Regular subway service will resume between Kipling and Keele on Sunday.