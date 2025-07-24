Man arrested after allegedly firing gun into air and throwing knives in Oshawa: police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 24-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he was allegedly seen firing a gun into the air and throwing knives in Oshawa over the weekend.

Police say that officers were initially dispatched to the Oxford and Stone streets area at around 10:45 a.m. after multiple callers contacted 911 to report an armed person.

Investigators say that further investigation revealed that the suspect was “acting erratically” before firing a gun into the air multiple times. It is alleged that he then approached a car, pointed the gun at the occupants and demanded they give him the vehicle.

The occupants exited the vehicle and no physical injuries were reported.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested at the scene without further incident, police say.

Brandon James, 24, of Ajax, is facing nine charges in connection with the incident, including attempted robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with video footage from the area to come forward.