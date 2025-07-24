Orillia man charged with impaired driving

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 52-year-old Orillia man is facing charges for impaired driving, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sean MacInnes – who works as a Senior Multi-Media Journalist with CTV News – was arrested on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call from a member of the public claiming that they saw a driver consuming what they believed to be alcohol while parked outside a local business.

That caller then followed the vehicle until officers arrived.

MacInnes has been charged with “operation while impaired” – and “operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mg+”

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, addressed the matter in a statement.

“We can confirm the OPP report that a CTV News staff member has been charged with alcohol-related offences while operating a corporate vehicle. The staff member has been suspended while we conduct an internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.