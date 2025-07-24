Support for Doug Ford’s PC party reaches new high amid ‘divided opposition,’ survey suggests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media after signing a memorandum of understanding with Alberta and Saskatchewan during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada's Premiers at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Doug Ford and the Ontario PC party have the support of half of all committed voters in the province and continue to enjoy a “big lead over a divided opposition” at Queen’s Park, a new survey suggests.

Abacus Data surveyed 1,000 Ontario adults from July 10 to 15 using online panels on the Lucid exchange platform.

It found that 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the Ontario PC party if an election were held today, up one point from the last time Abacus conducted a similar survey in June.

The Liberal party was second with the support of 28 per cent of committed voters, while the NDP was in third with the support of 13 per cent of committed voters. The Green Party was a distant fourth with the support of six per cent of committed voters.

Support for the Ontario PC party among committed voters was at its highest level since Abacus began monthly tracking back in March 2023.

Support for the NDP, meanwhile, appears to have cratered, dropping from 21 per cent in February to 13 per cent in the latest survey.

“Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs are heading into late summer in a commanding position. With 50 per cent of committed support, a wide lead over their rivals, and consistently strong personal numbers, the premier appears to have consolidated both power and public confidence, at a time when many Ontarians are looking for stability and economic focus,” an analysis from Abacus Data Chair and CEO David Coletto that accompanies the data states. “The opposition, by contrast, remains fragmented and low-profile.”

In addition to surveying Ontarians about their voting intentions, Abacus also took a look at the personal support of each major party leader.

It found that 46 per cent of Ontarians have a positive view of Ford compared to 33 per cent who have a negative view, 19 per cent who have a neutral view and two per cent who weren’t sure.

That translates into a 13-point net favorability rating, which Abacus noted is “the highest of any provincial leader by a wide margin.”

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie had a one-point net favorability rating while NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Leader Mike Schreiner both had four-point net favorability ratings.

Ford was also the top choice for premier, with 46 per cent of respondents selecting him compared to 20 per cent for Crombie and 12 per cent for Stiles.

In his analysis, Coletto said that the PCs are in “a dominant position” just months after their February re-election. But he cautioned that “conditions can change” and “the Liberal convention in September could reshape the conversation, either by clarifying Crombie’s mandate or reopening questions about who should lead the Liberals.”

The survey also pointed to some room for Liberal support to grow with the next provincial election likely still years away.

It found that 54 per cent of voters said that they would consider voting Liberal compared to 53 per cent who would consider voting for the Tories. About 40 per cent of voters said that they would consider voting for the NDP and 30 per cent said they would consider voting Green.

A margin of error was not assigned for the poll. However, Abacus says that a margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size would be plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.