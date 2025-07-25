Brownies sold at 7-Eleven recalled after pieces of plastic found

A type of brownie that is sold at 7-Eleven stores in Ontario is being recalled due to the possibility of “pieces of plastic,” says Canada’s Food Inspection Agency.
The agency advised Canadians and 7-Eleven to not “use, sell, serve, or distribute” the brownies in their announcement on Monday.
The 113g chocolate fudge brownies have a universal product code of 4 21401 01980 2, which customers should watch out for.
The brownies are made by Saginaw Bakeries.
Saginaw Bakeries, otherwise known as Saginaw Enterprises, is a wholesale baker based out of Surrey B.C.