Brownies sold at 7-Eleven recalled after pieces of plastic found

The brownies were sold at 7-Elevens across Ontario. (Credit: 7-Eleven)

A type of brownie that is sold at 7-Eleven stores in Ontario is being recalled due to the possibility of “pieces of plastic,” says Canada’s Food Inspection Agency.

The agency advised Canadians and 7-Eleven to not “use, sell, serve, or distribute” the brownies in their announcement on Monday.

The 113g chocolate fudge brownies have a universal product code of 4 21401 01980 2, which customers should watch out for.

The brownies are made by Saginaw Bakeries.

Saginaw Bakeries, otherwise known as Saginaw Enterprises, is a wholesale baker based out of Surrey B.C.