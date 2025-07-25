More than 650,000 electrical outlets sold at Home Hardware recalled due to fire hazard

Health Canada says Electrical Devices Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) safety outlets with plates sold at Home Hardware have been recalled. (Health Canada)

A type of electrical outlet that’s been sold more than 650,000 times across Canada has been recalled due to a fire hazard.

In a notice published by Health Canada on Friday, officials said three white models of the Electrical Devices Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) safety outlets with plates sold at Home Hardware locations in Canada are affected.

The issue stems from the terminal screws on the made-in-China outlets, Health Canada said, which may not tighten properly and may create and increase in temperature, posing a fire hazard.

“As of July 9, 2025, the company has received 812 reports of screws that were faulty, stripped or unable to be tightened, one report of fire resulting in property damage, and no reports of injuries in Canada,” the federal agency said in the recall.

The affected products have the letters “TR” stamped on the front and the letters “LGL” embossed on the back. More specific information about the recalled products can be found here.

Health Canada said the company reported that approximately 664,000 units of the affected products have been sold in the county from 2015 to May 2025.

Anyone who has the affected products should stop using them immediately and contact Unison Ridge, the distributor, for instructions on how to uninstall the outlets and return them to Home Hardware for a refund.