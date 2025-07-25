Peel police searching for suspect in $800K fraud involving allegedly fake contracting company

Timothy Glen Carter is wanted by Peel Regional Police in connection with an alleged $800,000 contractor fraud. (Peel Regional Police Service)

Peel police have identified a suspect in an alleged fraud involving a fake contracting company that they say cost victims $800,000.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they began receiving reports in July 2024 of a “suspected fraudulent” contracting business called A&E Contractors which was operating in Brampton.

Police determined that the company had no legitimate business presence, physical address, or corporate records after a year-long investigation, they said.

According to investigators, the company is linked to a suspect named Timothy Glen Carter. He’s now wanted on a warrant for fraud over $5,000.

Police released an image of Carter on Friday and asked the public for help in identifying any outstanding victims.

It’s unclear how exactly the suspect behind the fake company allegedly defrauded their victims, but police reminded residents to be vigilant when hiring a contractor.

“Residents are urged to do their homework before hiring any contractor, including checking references and business legitimacy, verifying credentials, and reviewing social media or online feedback,” they said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.