Speed cameras reduced speeding in school, community safety zones by 45 per cent: SickKids study

A speed camera is seen on a Toronto street in this file photo.

School and community safety zones with speed cameras saw a steep drop in vehicle speeds, a decline researchers believe will help reduce collisions and injuries on Toronto streets, a new study by the Hospital for Sick Children found.

The study reviewed vehicle speeds before, during, and after the installation of Automatic Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras in 250 school and community safety zones across Toronto between July 2020 and December 2022. It found that the proportion of vehicles speeding in those areas was reduced by 45 per cent.

“Importantly, the effect of enforcement was greater for higher initial vehicle speeds,” the study’s authors noted.

According to the report, there was an 84 per cent reduction in vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 15 km/hour or more, and an 88 per cent reduction in vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 20 km/hour or more.

“Lower vehicle speeds give drivers more time to observe pedestrians and react to their presence, reducing the likelihood of a collision,” the authors said in their analysis.

“In the event of a collision, lower speeds significantly reduce the kinetic energy and, therefore, reduce the chances of severe or fatal injury to a struck pedestrian.”

It is the second time that the Hospital for Sick Children has found a drop in vehicle speeds where speed cameras are placed, with its last study being released in 2023. Both studies used data from the same time period.

“Speed is the single most important factor in pedestrian injury risk,” the study’s first author, Dr. Andrew Howard, who is the head of Orthopaedic Surgery at SickKids, said in a news release issued Friday.

“This study shows that ASE can be an effective way to reduce that risk, especially in areas where children are most vulnerable.”

Speed cameras have become the subject of much debate in recent months by members of the public and even Toronto city council, which is considering a new rule that would prevent drivers from racking up tickets at a single location before receiving notice in the mail.

Coun. Anthony Perruzza, who pitched the motion, recently questioned the efficacy of speed cameras, calling them more of a “speed trap” than a public safety tool.

If approved, the city would cap how many infractions a vehicle owner can receive from a single location before being formally notified.

Earlier this month, a speed camera on Parkside Drive was cut down for the sixth time in nine months.

One of the authors of the study, Linda Rothman, who is an associate professor at Toronto’s Metropolitan University’s School of Occupational and Public Health, said the pushback against speed cameras is concerning.

“They are extremely effective,” she told CP24 on Friday morning.

“We do know that these cameras are placed around schools and community safety zones and that actually for older kids, injuries are the largest cause of death and motor-vehicle collisions are the greatest contributor.”

She said data by Transport Canada has indicated that a quarter of fatal collisions are caused by speed.

“The bottom line is we know these (speed cameras) work and we know that people are speeding,” she said.

“People must just recognize that they need to slow down. If they are doing speeding over and over and over again, then there is no recognition that actually their behaviour is creating a lot of carnage on the streets.”