Heat event to hit Toronto starting Sunday. Here’s how hot it will get

FILE - People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

A multi-day heat event has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

The heat event will begin on Sunday and is expected to last until Tuesday.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see daytime high temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius and humidex values of 36 to 42.

In the evening, there is a little relief from the heat as temperatures will only go down to a low of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“The hottest conditions are expected on Monday,” the national weather agency said in the advisory.

Environment Canada noted that the duration of the heat event may vary for some regions. In Central Ontario, it could end Monday night, while hot and humid conditions could persist into Wednesday in some areas.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

On Sunday, the high will be 31 degrees Celsius and it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. With the humidity, it’ll feel like 36.

A mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 32 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.