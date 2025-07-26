Ontario police say 5 commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

MIDHURST — Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont.

A statement from police says the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street early Thursday morning.

The stolen vehicles are described as white unmarked truck tractors.

Investigators say the vehicles were last seen proceeding southbound on Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, towards Highway 400.

The OPP says a small grey vehicle is believed to be associated with the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press