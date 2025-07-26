Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run at Niagara area park set on fire in Mississauga: police

Investigators believe that as recently as July 22, at approximately 10:00 am, Rocchetti is still operating the victim’s stolen 2012 grey Honda CRV.

A stolen vehicle that struck and killed an 82-year-old man at a park in Lincoln, Ont., earlier this month was burned in Mississauga on Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police said officers in Peel Region responded to a vehicle fire at 1875 North Sheridan Way just before 9 p.m.

Investigators determined that the vehicle entered a green space off Springbank Road at 8:20 p.m. and was deliberately set on fire, police said. An individual was seen walking away from the area.

Niagara police have since confirmed that the vehicle was the grey Honda CR-V that was stolen from Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, near the QEW and North Service Road, on the morning of July 17.

Charles Daley Park Charles Daley Park is seen in this undated photo. (Town of Lincoln)

The CR-V belonged to Larry Pearce. He was driving it out of the park when he was stopped by an unknown suspect near the park’s front entrance.

Police said the two had an interaction, which resulted in Pearce getting out of the CR-V and the suspect hopping into the driver’s seat.

Pearce tried to stop the suspect from driving away, standing in front of his vehicle, but police said he was hit and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a day later.

The suspect has since been identified as 50-year-old Davy Rocchetti, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Davy Rocchetti Niagara police are searching for 50-year-old Davy Rocchetti. He is wanted for second degree murder in connection with an 82-year-old's death.

In a news release on Friday, police said Rocchetti remains at large.

“At this time, investigators do not believe he is still in possession of the dog; however, that may change as the investigation continues,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, especially residents in the area around North Sheridan Way, Springbank Road, and Sevenoaks Drive in Mississauga, to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009450, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Laura Sebben