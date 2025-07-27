6 re-vined trailers found at Caledon storage facility; Brampton man charged: police

Boxes are seen inside a re-vined trailer that was found in Caledon on July 11. (PRP photo)

A man from Brampton is facing numerous charges after police say they found six trailers that had been re-vined at an outdoor storage facility in Peel Region.

The discovery was made on July 11 in the Town of Caledon.

Peel Regional Police say officers also located about $56,000 worth of stolen property at that site that had been previously reported to them.

On July 22, Satwinder Singh, 24, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with six counts of tampering with vehicle identification number and seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date and has an upcoming appearance.

Investigators say the accused had rented the aforementioned storage facility in Caledon.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to contact Peel police’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3310, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.