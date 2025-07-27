Driver charged after allegedly fleeing from Toronto police, hitting parked cars

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police have arrested a man after he allegedly hit several vehicles while attempting to flee from officers following a traffic stop.

In a release, police said they responded to reports of a person with a gun just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of King Street West and Portland Street on July 26.

The suspect was driving a silver Volkswagen and allegedly pointed a gun at someone near the intersection, they said.

When officers found the vehicle, they ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle and step out, but they said he did not comply.

Instead, police said the driver reversed the car and struck a scooter and a vehicle on the road, before turning into an alleyway and hitting another parked car.

Officers followed the vehicle and were able to arrest the driver a short time later.

Mrunmay Ukey, 27, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with fail to stop for police and dangerous operation.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in September.