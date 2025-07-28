Dirt bike rider assaulted with shovel along Burlington trail: police

Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a passing dirt bike rider with a shovel on a trail in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on June 22 on a rural property near Cedar Springs Road and Grand Boulevard.

According to police, a young male was riding his dirt bike in the area when he observed an unknown male at the side of the trail.

“As the victim slowed to pass he was struck in the arm by a shovel and tackled by the male suspect causing the victim to fall to the ground,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

The verbal argument ensued and the suspect took off on a blue dirt bike, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male with a brown moustache who was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a baseball cap.

Police said the area is “known to be frequented by dirt bike riders,” and investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to contact Const. Chase Gourley, of 3 District Burlington, at Chase.gourley@haltonpolice.ca.