Hamilton man wanted in connection with alleged machete attack in East York

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a machete attack in East York Sunday night.

The alleged incident took place at around 9:45 p.m. The suspect is said to have been waiting at the victim’s home in the area of Pape and Gamble avenues.

Police said the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a machete after they got into an altercation and then fled in a silver BMW Sedan.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding Cristian Sandor, 28, of Hamilton. He is wanted for possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Sandor is described as five-foot-nine, with a large build and short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.