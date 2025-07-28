Toronto-bound lanes on QEW blocked near St. Catharines following crash involving tractor trailers

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

All Toronto-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way have been blocked near St. Catharines following a multi-vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

Police say that the crash occurred near Welland Avenue on Monday morning.

According to police, a total of five vehicles were involved including the tractor trailers.

Two people have been taken to hospital to be assessed. Their current condition is not known.

Police say that the Toronto-bound lanes are blocked pending an update on the severity of their injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.