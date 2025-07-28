Video shows driver travelling on rims while fleeing officers in York Region

Police say that the suspect refused to pull over for officers even after all four of their vehicle's tires were burst by a deflation device.

New aerial footage released by York Regional Police shows the pursuit and takedown of a suspected impaired driver who allegedly refused to pull over for officers, even after their tires were punctured by a deflation device.

On July 10, police officers noticed a red Nissan Qashqai travelling at a high speed in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Riverglen Drive, in the town of Georgina.

In released footage, the vehicle is seen driving in the opposite direction of traffic. When officers turned around to try and conduct a traffic stop, the suspect allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed.

On July 17, the same vehicle was spotted at Woodbine Avenue and Boyers Road and authorities recognized it from the earlier incident on July 10, police say.

The York Regional Police Air Support Unit was dispatched and helped follow the vehicle as it fled southbound on Highway 404 and exited at Highway 7 in the City of Richmond Hill.

In the aerial footage, the suspect is seen running several red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said that officers used a tire deflation device but the suspect continued travelling on all four rims into Aurora.

In the footage released by police, the vehicle can be seen slowly driving in the wrong direction after its tires had been punctured.

“Get ready for a bailout,” one officer is heard saying to the officers on the ground.

Moments later, police are seen boxing in the vehicle against a guardrail and taking the driver into custody.

Police said in a news release that “in the interest of public safety, officers made intentional contact to stop the vehicle.”

Dakota Drury, 21, of North Bay, is now facing 15 charges, including a firearms-related offence and a charge for operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.