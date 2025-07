Footage captured from CTV's helicopter shows emergency vehicles in downtown Toronto.

A woman in her 30s has been rushed to hospital after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto.

It happened near Dundas Street and University Avenue sometime on Monday afternoon.

Police say that the victim is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a white female with short blond hair wearing a black bra and black shorts.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.