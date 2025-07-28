York Region physician accused of sexually assaulting patient on two separate occasions

Saber Abdel Malouka Abdel Malak, 62, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, is shown. Malouka Abdel Malak is facing charges in connection with two alleged sexual assaults.

A physician who police say has been practicing for more than 30 years has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a patient.

Police say the complainant attended a medical clinic on Markham Road in Markham on July 7 for an appointment.

It is alleged that during the course of the appointment, the physician touched the complainant in a sexual manner.

The individual left immediately and subsequently reported the matter to police.

It is further alleged that while speaking with investigators, the complainant recalled another incident during a previous appointment at the same clinic in November 2023 in which the doctor’s actions were “similarly inappropriate,” police say.

According to investigators, that incident was not reported at the time because the complainant believed the conduct may have been part of a medical procedure.

Saber Abdel Malouka Abdel Malak, 62, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the separate incidents.

The charges against him have not yet been tested in court.

“There is potential that there could be other victims and being in a position of trust like a doctor it would be very confusing and difficult I am sure for victims to come forward. So our priority now is to ensure that survivors feel safe supported and heard and we encourage them to reach out to our investigators,” Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CP24 on Monday morning.

Moskaluk noted that there is no statue of limitations to report sexual assault under the criminal code.

She said that a sexual assault is defined as “any non consensual sexual contact.”