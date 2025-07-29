New York man charged in seven-vehicle crash on QEW in St. Catharines: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from New York has been charged with careless driving following a seven-vehicle crash on the QEW in St. Catharines. (OPP/ X)

A driver from New York state is facing charges in connection with a seven-vehicle crash on the QEW in St. Catharines on Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said the collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Welland Avenue.

Two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, along with five other vehicles, police said.

Two people were transported to hospital for treatment, including one with serious injuries.

The OPP said a 60-year-old man from West Seneca, New York has been charged with one count of careless driving.