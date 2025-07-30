Mandatory water restrictions imposed in some Durham Region towns

A water hose is seen in this photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton)

Some parts of Durham Region are under mandatory water restriction due to hot and dry conditions.

In a notice on Wednesday, the region advised residents and businesses in Beaverton, Cannington, Sunderland, Uxbridge, Port Perry, Orono, Blackstock and Greenbank that they are required to discontinue all non-essential water use effective immediately.

“Water use restrictions are due to the prolonged period without rain and increased demand during the extreme heat causing a strain on our systems,” the region said.

“During extreme heat, water restrictions are necessary to maintain adequate water levels to deal with emergencies, including fire protection.”

Until further notice, residents must not clean driveways or decks, wash cars and water the lawn, among other things.

The region said it “regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks customers for their co-operation.”

There is currently a mandatory water restriction in Bowmanville due to a maintenance issue at a plant. The region said that is still ongoing but unrelated to Wednesday’s restrictions.

Most areas in the Greater Toronto Area have been under a heat warning since Saturday with daytime highs of above 30 C. The heat is expected to break on Thursday.